ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMd Weather for Friday, November 26, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005PBl_0d7IqgZa00

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Comments / 0

Related
discoverestevan.com

Near Record-Breaking Temperatures To Be Followed By Snow

As the Southeast sees a bit of moisture, people will have something to look forward to as the temperatures for tomorrow look to be quite high. Specifically, temperatures will jump up to 11 degrees, which will skim the record high for that day which is just over 13 degrees. That...
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy