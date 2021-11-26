Bessemer man found shot to death at Adger mine

BIRMINGHAM — An 80-year-old man was shot to death at a local mining site, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

Samuel Owens Bell Jr of Bessemer was found shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Blue Creek Strip Mines on the 7500 block of Johns Road in Adger, Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated in a release about Bell’s death.

“The decedent sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at Blue Creek Strip Mines,” Yates stated. “The death is being investigated as a homicide therefore, all questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”