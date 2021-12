Sixteen of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle for their share of $250,000 at IEM Winter, starting on Thursday, Dec. 2. This is one of the last S-tier Counter-Strike tournaments before the teams head to the offseason. IEM Winter will run from Dec. 2 to 12 in Stockholm, Sweden. It will be a LAN tournament but without a live audience like past tournaments, such as the PGL Stockholm Major and BLAST Premier Fall Final.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO