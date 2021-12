Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Not one but two super-archers headline the latest addition to the MCU. Jeremy Renner returns as Avenger Clint Barton, who we last saw reuniting with his family at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But those five years post-Thanos snap that he spent as a violent vigilante are about to catch up to him, as a new character shows up in New York wearing his old outfit. When Clint parts from his family to investigate, he finds himself face-to-face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and must team up with the 22-year-old archer to fend off his enemies and make it home for Christmas. "[Kate is] a big Hawkeye fan," Renner previously told EW. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life." Hey, the holiday season is stressful for everyone. —Tyler Aquilina.

