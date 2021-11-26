ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Isle Royale Horne fire final 2021 update

By ohtadmin
cookcountynews-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark rangers closing Isle Royale in late October took one last look at the...

www.cookcountynews-herald.com

abc10up.com

Horne Fire left to burn out over winter

The Horne Fire on Isle Royale National Park was still smoldering in late October. Park rangers looked at the area one more time before they headed back to Houghton for the winter. They said the fire was slowly smoldering in a few places, mostly where there are thick leaves, branches,...
HOUGHTON, MI
abc10up.com

A Special Guest Reads I Spy Isle Royale in Lake Linden

Mrs. Baril’s class at Lake Linden Elementary welcomed a special guest today. I Spy Isle Royale author and Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association Outreach Manager Susanna Ausema came in to teach students about the wonderful natural beauty in the students’ back yard, Isle Royale National Park. Ausema said seeing the kids so enthusiastic to learn has been her favorite part of reading to each class.
LAKE LINDEN, MI
cookcountynews-herald.com

North House Winterer’s Gathering and Arctic Film Fest

North House Folk School was a busy place this past weekend as folks gathered to take part in the Winterer’s Gathering and Arctic Film Fest. Featured classes included snowshoe lacing, Mukluk repair and restoration, firewood preparation, and Fix your Holey Socks. There was also a sled dog meet and greet courtesy of Points Unknown Dogsledding and a display of winter […]
MOVIES
Environment
