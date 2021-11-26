Isle Royale Horne fire final 2021 update

LANCASTER, N.H. (CBS) – A hurt Snowy Owl was rescued in New Hampshire on Tuesday, and will be rehabilitated so it can be released back into the wild. A passerby in Lancaster found the owl injured in the road. An animal control officer was able to catch the owl before it was hurt any further. It will be evaluated by a rehabilitation center and later released. A Snowy Owl found hurt in Lancaster. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish And Game) U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service northeast branch said that with the return of Snowy Owls, it’s important to remember to keep a safe distance. Anyone looking for the creature should use a zoom lens, binoculars, or a spotting scope so they don’t disrupt the owl’s normal behavior. Never feed the owls, and if you find one that’s hurt, contact wildlife officials immediately.

