Empty Bowls is virtual for 2021

Empty Pantry Fund Board members spend hours volunteering their time to make sure Blount County residents in need have food for Christmas and days beyond. Fundraising is only one task necessary for the success of the annual campaign; determining the logistics of getting more than 1,300 food baskets into the hands of families who signed up for assistance is a monumental task, officials said. In addition, toys provided through Toys for Blount County by Junior Service League of Maryville are distributed at the same time as food baskets.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO