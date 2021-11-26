ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empty Bowls is virtual for 2021

By Brian Larsen
cookcountynews-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018 more than 400 people went to St. John’s Catholic Church to eat...

www.cookcountynews-herald.com

Comments / 0

myeasternshoremd.com

Kent School Empty Bowls project supports food pantry

CHESTERTOWN — Although Kent School was not able to host an in-person Empty Bowls event due to COVID-19 safety precautions, students were still able to continue the school’s tradition in support of the Kent County Food Pantry with a school-wide ceramics project. Empty Bowls is an international project to fight...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Daily Times

Empty Pantry fund announces distribution day details

Empty Pantry Fund Board members spend hours volunteering their time to make sure Blount County residents in need have food for Christmas and days beyond. Fundraising is only one task necessary for the success of the annual campaign; determining the logistics of getting more than 1,300 food baskets into the hands of families who signed up for assistance is a monumental task, officials said. In addition, toys provided through Toys for Blount County by Junior Service League of Maryville are distributed at the same time as food baskets.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Wicked Local

Old Rochester Regional High hosts Empty Bowls

MATTAPOISETT - The art department and art students of Old Rochester Regional High School hosted Empty Bowls Nov. 18, which uses art to help fight hunger within the community. Empty Bowls is a worldwide charity where people make ceramic bowls that are used for a simple dinner. The ORR students provided the hand-crafted ceramic bowls.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theechonews.com

Empty Bowls: Good soup promotes a good cause

The return of healthy competition for a good cause. That was the heart and soul of this year’s Empty Bowls. Considered a cross between an event and a fundraiser, Empty Bowls, everyone’s favorite soup for charity occasion, took place on Nov. 3. “It is an event geared toward poverty awareness...
CHARITIES
calais.news

Empty Bowls Dinner in Pembroke Raises $1,400 for the Hungry

On Saturday, November 13, an Empty Bowls Dinner was held at American Legion Cobscook Post 59 in Pembroke. “Empty Bowls is an international initiative that seeks to feed the hungry locally through grass roots partnerships with local communities and artists,” mentioned Mary Krakow. These dinners provide guests with a homemade...
PEMBROKE, ME
thunderboltradio.com

Empty Bowls event Saturday; online sales still on

The 18th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to help fight food insecurity in Martin and Weakley County is Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 at the UT Martin Student Life Center on Moody Street. With each $15 dollar donation, donors receive a handcrafted bowl with all proceeds supporting We Care Ministries. The...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Joplin Globe

Joplin holds annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

Joplin's pandemic Response and Recovery Plan has been closed. The City Council voted Monday night to exit the plan that was enacted last year to address the COVID-19 outbreak. We'll tell you what that means. We'll also have coverage and photos from today's Empty Bowls fund raiser. The late Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
Gazette

Empty Stocking Fund: CPCD

Through its early childhood education programs, the non-profit CPCD prepares young children for school and life while supporting the whole family. “Critical learning starts from birth, and those first five years are the most important in the child’s foundational development. That’s why we start at birth and then work alongside parents to make sure the children have the skills they need to go to kindergarten ready to learn and ready to be successful,” said Noreen Landis-Tyson, CPCD president and CEO.
CHARITIES
Odessa American

Help fill the Empty Stocking

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800, Odessa or the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., 79761. Donate online at tinyurl.com/ss9yv7yt. Want to know more? Call 332-0738. WHAT IS IT?. Empty Stocking Fund was created...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Joplin Globe

Empty Bowls fundraiser draws crowd to support mission against hunger

Friends Linda Warner and Denise Ruffing were on the hunt Thursday for the perfect ceramic bowls to add to their collections back home during the annual Empty Bowls event at Empire Market. While perusing the works of art, Warner held up a bowl she had purchased from a 2019 event...
JOPLIN, MO
Elgin Courier

Empty Bowl serves up soup and support with return to in-person

Local restaurateurs returned to an in-person Empty Bowl Project this year to offer their best soups and compete for a good cause.The event took place at lunch on Saturday, November 13 at the SPJST Lodge. In addition to a meal of soup, those who purchased tickets also received a hand-crafted bowl. A silent auction offering goods and services from local businesses was also available.The annual Elgin Empty Bowl raises funds to benefit the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry (BCEFP), the Elgin Community Cupboard and the First Baptist Church of Elgin. This year, the Elgin Empty Bowl Project has stressed the ...
ELGIN, TX
Odessa American

Empty Stocking begins today

The 27th year of the Empty Stocking Fund begins today. The goal is $100,000 and won’t be met without your help. A generous matching challenge from the Sewell Family of Companies has been offered to match donations up to $50,000. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Gazette

Empty Stocking Fund: NAMI, ESF an unbeatable team

When Shelli Mills’ teenage daughter twice attempted suicide, she turned to the National Alliance for Mental Illness Colorado Springs for help. Through NAMI CS, Mill’s daughter, who has anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders, got the help she needed and never again attempted to take her own life. As a result, Mills joined NAMI to give back to the organization that helped her daughter.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KIVI-TV

Online sales open for Idaho Foodbank's Empty Bowls fundraiser

Online sales are open for the Idaho Foodbank Empy Bowls fundraiser. Bowl prices begin at $10 a piece and all proceeds to go the Idaho Foodbank. Each bowl includes a gift certificate for soup from a participating restaurant and a $5 Albertsons gift card, according to a news release from the Idaho Foodbank.
CHARITIES
mauinow.com

“Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope Event

Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event Dec. 6-20, 2021. Participating shelters across the country will reduce adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families. The effort has helped more than 67,758...
HOMELESS
Times Daily

Empty the Shelters

FLORENCE — Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, 3240 Roberson Road, will participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation/s "Empty the Shelters" holiday hope event next week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
FLORENCE, AL
Petoskey News Review

The empty place at the table

With Thanksgiving two days away, if you haven’t decided on the menu or baked a dozen pies, it’s time to hop to it. If you haven’t purchased Tom or Tessie, you’re out of luck. The bird won’t defrost before Thursday, but none of that matters if you’re going to the home of a friend or relative. Maybe all you plan on taking is a bag of chips, a jar of salsa and your appetite. ...
LIFESTYLE
The Post and Courier

TRUE TALK: Thirty Miles til’ Empty

Is it just me, or do you feel like every time you get in your vehicle your low fuel light is on?. More times than not, I find myself at a gas station having to get a couple days’ worth or an entire fill-up. As pricey as it is, it is essential that I get in the habit of refueling.
RELIGION

