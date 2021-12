(Bloomberg) -- As technology stocks have slumped over the past week, traders have found a haven in the sector: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ). The stock rallied Tuesday to close at a record high even as tech shares and the broader market sold off on worries about higher interest rates and the omicron coronavirus variant. The iPhone maker was one of only seven stocks in the S&P 500 to rise, and it’s adding to those gains Wednesday in premarket trading, up 1.6%.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO