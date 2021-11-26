ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Chart Of The Day: Crude Black Friday Sale

By Fawad Razaqzada https://tradingcandles.com/
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Concern that a new Covid variant will prompt fresh mobility restrictions and hinder the economic recovery, has roiled the global markets today. Every risk asset you can think of has fallen, with crude oil and travel stocks taking the brunt of the...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Broad Based Gains in Gold Mining Sector, Omicron Damper On Global Energy Demand

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, buoyed by broad based gains in gold mining sector stocks, despite global concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Gold Fields (JO: GFIJ ), AngloGold Ashanti (JO: ANGJ ) and Sibanye Stillwater (JO: SSWJ ) surged 8.9%, 7.0% and 4.3%, respectively. Real...
MARKETS
investing.com

Oil Rebounds on OPEC, Only to Drop Back on 1st US Omicron Case

Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from 3-month lows on Wednesday in anticipation of supportive action from OPEC, before closing lower for a fifth time in six days after the United States announced its first Omicron case of Covid. WTI, or the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for U.S. crude settled down...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil#Oil Markets#Black Friday Sale#Investing Com#Covid#Who#Southern African
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
erienewsnow.com

Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

The Energy Report: Transitory Capitulation

Oil prices were crushed on demand concern surrounding the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. They then got hit harder after Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that it was time to retire the term “transitory.” He said that transitory means different things to different people. What does transitory mean to you? I assumed that when it came to inflation it meant that it was temporary and would soon fade away. So, I guess instead of admitting that you were wrong about inflation being transitory, we just retire the word. I like that idea. I am going to think of some words I want to retire. Maybe instead of being wrong, I will say I was factually challenged.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Crude oil inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 900,000 barrels for the week to November 26. Fuel inventories, however, added a substantial amount. At 433.1 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories in the United States remain below the five-year seasonal average.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy