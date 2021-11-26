Chart Of The Day: Crude Black Friday Sale

Oil prices were crushed on demand concern surrounding the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. They then got hit harder after Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that it was time to retire the term “transitory.” He said that transitory means different things to different people. What does transitory mean to you? I assumed that when it came to inflation it meant that it was temporary and would soon fade away. So, I guess instead of admitting that you were wrong about inflation being transitory, we just retire the word. I like that idea. I am going to think of some words I want to retire. Maybe instead of being wrong, I will say I was factually challenged.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO