ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Marco Rubio, Florida Congressional Reps Want CMS to Protect Access to Advanced Cancer Treatment

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nsAG_0d7IouKQ00

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., led a bipartisan group of Florida congressional members in writing a letter to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure urging the agency to exclude low-volume modalities such as proton beam therapy (PBT) from the Radiation Oncology (RO) Model, which is set to begin January 2022 and threatens to cut up to 50 percent in Medicare reimbursements to providers of this high-quality radiation treatment.

Florida-based PBT centers are some of the most advanced in the nation, treating more than 14,000 cancer patients including thousands of pediatric patients to date.

Joining Rubio were U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Neal Dunn, R-Fla., Scott Franklin, R-Fla., Al Lawson, D-Fla., Bill Posey, R-Fla., John Rutherford, R-Fla., Greg Steube, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

The letter is below.

Dear Administrator Brooks-LaSure:

We write with regard to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed Radiation Oncology Model (RO Model) that threatens to cut funding to radiation therapy services that thousands of Floridians rely on to fight cancer. While we appreciate CMS’ efforts to develop an Alternative Payment Model (APM) with the goal of improving cancer care and reducing provider burden, we are concerned that the proposed rule will disproportionately impact innovative cancer therapies, especially Proton Beam Therapy (PBT). Under the RO Model, PBT faces a possible base payment reduction of up to 50 percent compared to other modalities that will see a significantly less reduction.

To date, more than 14,000 cancer patients have benefited from PBT provided at Florida-based centers. It is a more effective, precise, and safer alternative to conventional radiation therapies widely available today. While traditional radiation therapies often harm healthy tissues and organs, PBT limits radiation exposure, thus reducing side effects, and lowering the risk of secondary cancers. Florida’s pediatrics population particularly benefits from PBT as it reduces the risk of developmental, hormonal, muscular, and skeletal deficiencies, including hearing loss. Florida is proud to call the nation’s leading PBT center home, which opened in 2006 and treats patients of all ages, including more than 2,000 children. Furthermore, PBT centers across the state are effectively treating patients who are diagnosed with localized tumors such as brain, breast, head and neck, eye, gastrointestinal, lung, prostate, esophageal, and other cancers. While this RO Model would only impact Medicare beneficiaries, the reimbursement cuts threaten to disrupt care for all PBT patients as these centers treat a significant amount of Medicare patients. The cut to Medicare for cancer modalities continues to negatively impact the most vulnerable in our country, creating further health inequities.

Last year, Congress recognized the importance of protecting innovative RO modalities by delaying the implementation of the RO Model until January 1, 2022. With this deadline fast approaching, we urge CMS to exclude low-volume modalities such as PBT from the RO Model as it did for brachytherapy in the latest final rule. We note that CMS reviewed hospital outpatient episodes of care, of which PBT only made up less than one percent.

At a time when our healthcare providers are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, including PBT in the RO Model will only exacerbate access to quality care, creating additional healthcare inequities for our most vulnerable, and reducing the quality of life for thousands of Floridians. We appreciate your attention to this important matter and look forward to your response.

Comments / 14

Related
floridianpress.com

Florida Democrats Paint Marco Rubio as a Failure

The 2022 midterm election is expected to be one of the most consequential of this generation. One race that is poised to be one of the most contentious contests this election cycle is Florida’s U.S. Senate race where Democrats are painting incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as a failure. The...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

PolitiFact: Florida Sen. Rick Scott's Claim That Medicare Premiums Are Rising Due to Inflation

Republicans blame President Joe Biden for this year’s historic surge in inflation reflected in higher prices for almost everything — from cars and gas to food and housing. They see last month’s 6.2% annual inflation rate — the highest in decades and mostly driven by an increase in consumer spending and supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic — as a ticket to taking back control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio endorses Blaise Ingoglia for state Senate

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is getting behind Blaise Ingoglia as he seeks to jump from the state House to the state Senate in 2022. Ingoglia is currently filed to run in Senate District 10 against former Sen. John Legg. That race would determine the successor to Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is facing term limits and is running to be the state’s next Agriculture Commissioner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCJB

Florida House offering two congressional redistricting proposals

(WCJB) - The Florida House is weighing in with two proposals to redistrict the state for congressional seats. Neal Dunn represents the western part of North Central Florida, while Kat Cammack represents the eastern part. Al Lawson represents the extreme north, while Daniel Webster represents the extreme south. The first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Condemns Reported Censorship of Pentagon Views on Long-Standing Nuclear Policies

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, and four top Republican colleagues, in sending a letter to Biden Administration officials expressing grave concern over reports that the National Security Council has blocked the Department of Defense from making recommendations about changes to the United States’ nuclear declaratory policy through the ongoing Nuclear Posture Review — potentially preventing our nation’s top security officials from advocating against “Sole Purpose” or “No First Use” nuclear policies that would endanger American lives and hamper our ability to assist allies and partners at risk in the event of a conflict with a rival power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Dunn
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Bill Posey
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Al Lawson
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Val Demings Start Going on the Attack as Senate Race Heats Up

Less than a year out until Election Day and the two top candidates in the U.S. Senate race in Florida are starting to take shots at each other. After recent votes on the $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill and the $2 trillion “Build Back Better” bill backed by the Biden administration, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., exchanged fire through social media outlets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Ask DHS, Justice Department About Flights With Illegals Landing in Jacksonville

At the end of last week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Carlos Giménez, Brian Mast, John Rutherford, Maria Elvira Salazar, Greg Steube, Michael Waltz and Dan Webster sent a letter to U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a full accounting of the administration’s actions following reports that more than 70 flights carrying illegal immigrants have secretly landed in Jacksonville, FL over the past six months.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cms#Florida Congressional#Medicaid Services#D Fla#The Centers For Medicare#Ro Model#Floridians#Apm#Proton Beam Therapy#Pbt
floridianpress.com

Marco Rubio Praised for Constituency Services

After the United States withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan, the Biden Administration received a considerable amount of criticism regarding the strategy used. Subsequently, various stories made headlines regarding people that were not evacuated in time. In the latest development, 220 Afghan nationals have been rescued and granted asylum in Portugal, thanks to Florida Senator Marco Rubio.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Back ‘Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act’ on Vaccine Mandate Fines

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–championed the “Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act.”. The bill “would allow states to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to pay federal fines on behalf of private employers who do not comply with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.” Rubio introduced the bill with Scott and U.S. Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Kevin Cramer, R-ND, as co-sponsors.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio leads push for answers on secret migrant flights

Gov. DeSantis has spotlighted this issue. Florida Congressional Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, pressed Friday for answers on flights that brought undocumented immigrants from the border to interior cities, including Jacksonville. The flights have been a cause of concern for Republicans in recent weeks, including Gov. Ron DeSantis...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Gus Bilirakis Gets Five Bills Through House Energy and Commerce Committee

This week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., scored some wins as he managed to give five bills through the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee and to the House floor. “With so much dysfunction taking place in Washington lately, it is refreshing to see commonsense bipartisan solutions moving forward,” said Bilirakis. “These bills will make a positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans and I urge my colleagues to join me in pushing them across the finish line.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy