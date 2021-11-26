Tom Brady made a humorous cameo in Saints’ tribute video for Drew Brees

"Thank you Drew, for retiring."

Drew Brees and Tom Brady on Jan. 17, 2021. AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Bruins host the Rangers today at 1 p.m.

And tonight, the Celtics are in San Antonio to face the Spurs at 8:30 p.m.

Tom Brady’s message for Drew Brees: During the Thanksgiving Day game between the Bills and Saints, New Orleans honored former quarterback Drew Brees (who retired following the 2020 season).

Brees, now an analyst for NBC Sports, was on hand for the presentation, delivering a message to Saints fans. In addition, there was a video tribute for Brees.

Included in the video was a cameo from one of Brees’s former competitors: Tom Brady.

Brady, who has since overtaken Brees’s all-time passing yards record, had a humorous message.

“Thank you Drew, for retiring,” Brady joked. “Don’t ever come back!”

Brady and Brees battled not only in college (when the two were Big Ten opponents) but over the years in the NFL. It was Brady’s Buccaneers who defeated the Saints in the playoffs in what would be Brees’s final game.

Trivia: When the Patriots defeated the Lions 20-12 on Thanksgiving Day in 2002, it was partly due to a defensive touchdown on a 27-yard interception return. Which New England defensive player scored that day?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: In college at Arizona State, he tied the NCAA career sack record with 52.

More from Boston.com:

9 things we learned from Episode 2 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena’

Kendrick Bourne shared his thoughts on Thanksgiving side dishes and Mac Jones:

From Wednesday: A goal from Liverpool midfielder Thiago that seemed to defy the laws of physics in a 2-0 Champions League win over Porto.

On this day: In 2002, the Red Sox hired Theo Epstein to be the team’s general manger. At 28, Epstein was the youngest general manager in Major League Baseball history. Here’s how The Boston Globe sports section looked on Nov. 26:

Daily highlight: Rangers defeated Sparta Prague on Thursday 2-0 in the Europa League thanks partly an acrobatic double-save from goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Trivia answer: Tedy Bruschi