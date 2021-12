From now till 11pm on November 29th, new VIP members can sign up for a 75% discount on that membership. It simply doesn't get any better than that as well celebrate Thanksgiving. This is simply our way of saying Thank You to Baylor nation. If you are looking for a reason to sign up, you won't find a better deal all year. That means you pay just $26.85 for the year for VIP access to BearsIllustrated. That is just $2.24 a month. So what do you get for your membership:

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO