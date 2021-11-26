ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU eases its controls on COVID-19 vaccine exports

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said on Friday that it will ease its restrictions on exporting COVID-19 vaccines. The Commission, the EU's executive arm, said that as of January it will no longer require vaccine producers to request special authorization to export outside the 27-nation bloc. Earlier this...

