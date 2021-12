BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy as businesses desperately seek the workers they need to keep operating. A program in Berkeley is helping meet that need, with people in need of a second chance. The Bread Project began 22 years ago when a woman named Lucie Buchbinder created a job-training program, teaching people to bake. Now, more than 2,000 people have graduated from the 5-week course, designed to give students the skills to begin a career. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the current class was baking 300 rolls for a feast for the homeless. Rolls being...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO