ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car

By Associated Press
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLEWETT PASS, Wash. (KIRO) - A woman is alive after being trapped in the snowy mountains of central Washington state for four days. Her car had wrecked down a steep embankment. It took rope technicians to pull out the woman. The rescue was possible because of her daughter’s relentless...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Woman killed in Omaha wreck; driver of other car in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on...
OMAHA, NE
wbrc.com

Woman killed in four car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say a Tuscaloosa woman has died after a multi-car crash Saturday night. Authorities say 29-year-old Jasmine Simone Turner-Clare was killed when the car she drove hit a truck. Two other cars were involved in the collision. This happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on I-59 near the 89 mile marker, just about 11 miles north of Tuscaloosa City limits.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDAM-TV

Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman survived a car crash that left her stranded on the side of the interstate for days. Shanna Culpepper says on Nov. 19, she was driving north on Interstate 59 when she lost control of the car. When she woke up, the car had steered off the interstate and crashed into a concrete culvert.
PETAL, MS
kyma.com

Arizona driver killed in “wrong-way” wreck involving four vehicles

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — An Arizona driver is dead after driving along the wrong side of the road on a Phoenix freeway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirms a wrong-way collision on Saturday involving four vehicles killed the motorist at fault. DPS staff says the crash happened...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Rope Rescue#Weather#Accident#Kiro
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
TODAY.com

Woman 'miraculously' survives after car was crushed from behind by semitruck

A woman in Washington is recovering after walking away with only "minor injuries“ from a horrific collision Tuesday morning. The unidentified woman was traveling on Interstate 5 near Mount Vernon, Washington when a tractor-trailer smashed into her car from behind and came to a stop atop it. A state trooper...
ACCIDENTS
WJTV.com

Petal woman found alive three days after car crash

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal woman was found alive by a pedestrian three days after she crashed off of I-59. The Laurel Leader Call reported that Shanna Culpepper, 31, was airlifted to a hospital after a pedestrian walking the interstate saw her vehicle and was able to get a driver to call 911 around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, November 22.
PETAL, MS
Express-Star

Bradley woman injured in wreck on Thanksgiving

An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was injured in a wreck on Thursday. The collision occurred on OK-19, at County Road 2910, near Alex, at 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 25, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Benita Parker, of Bradley, was the passenger of a Ford Focus driven...
BRADLEY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

See it: Rhino wrecks car at safari park

New driving tip: Don't get between a mother rhino and her child. That's apparently what happened to a father and son whose car was rammed and damaged by an adult rhino at a drive-through safari park in the U.K. Jamie Wood told SWNS that he and his five-year-old son, Jackson,...
ACCIDENTS
wwnytv.com

Man charged in Flower monument crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been accused of crashing into and damaging the Roswell Flower Memorial Monument in Watertown early Sunday morning. Watertown city police say 26-year-old Jake Camidge was driving his pickup truck on Washington Street shortly before 1 a.m. when he struck the monument while reaching down to pick up a cigarette he dropped.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana. Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch. Fields had...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
106.9 KROC

Woman Killed In Late Night Wreck Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a deadly traffic accident in Winona County late Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman was driving on Highway 61 near Winona around 11:00 pm when her car collided with a “vehicle stalled on the right shoulder.”. The State Patrol...
MINNESOTA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

For the second time in four days, driver strikes another car, then kills a pedestrian

Last Friday evening, a driver ran a red light in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, hitting another car, and then fatally striking two women on the sidewalk. Only four days later, early this morning another motorist collided with another vehicle near the border of South Chicago, Avalon Park, and South Shore, and then killed a female pedestrian.
CHICAGO, IL
nolangroupmedia.com

Man found dead in wrecked car

The Clay County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting a death investigation on Chop Bottom Sunday afternoon. Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith responded to a vehicle over a hill complaint on Chop Bottom Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith located the vehicle and a deceased adult male subject. The identity of the male subject is being withheld until notification of family. Assisting in the investigation is Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy