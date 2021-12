The first two months of the 2021-22 NBA season may have proven to be rather tough for the Boston Celtics, but December is likely to be the most challenging battle yet. Through this 31-day stretch, we’ll be seeing the Cs taking to the hardwood on 15 separate occasions and, of these games, 13 of their opponents currently find themselves in a playoff position while the two others are right on the outside looking in on one.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO