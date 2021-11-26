Freeze Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Effective: 2021-12-01 03:02:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 02:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing snow with low visibility, and very cold wind chills occuring. Plan visibility of one half mile or less. Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 40 below. * WHERE...Near Point Hope. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph at Point Hope are causing blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times and wind chills to 40 below. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as winds slowly decrease. These winds chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
Effective: 2021-11-30 18:29:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Near Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS IN ANCHORAGE AND THE MAT-SU THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The afternoon`s steady snow is transitioning into a more showery regime this evening. This means that the snow will become quite variable in intensity, resulting in rapidly fluctuating conditions. Where the snow showers are, a quick inch of accumulation is possible, while outside of the snow showers the weather is quiet. Overall, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected overnight, with another 1 to 3 inches during the day Wednesday. The highest amounts are expected where the snow shower activity is most persistent.
Effective: 2021-11-30 21:32:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland, North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Effective: 2021-11-30 23:11:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 14:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .Another round of heavy rain Wednesday into early Thursday will drive the Nooksack River at Ferndale back above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday to a crest of 18.9 feet Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 02/25/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-11-30 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau, with 1 to 3 inches for surrounding lower elevations. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Greatest accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-01 19:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 700 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Another round of heavy rain for the North Cascades Wednesday into early Thursday will drive the Skagit River back above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall slightly before rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue to rise to 29.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.1 feet on 12/11/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-11-30 23:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 14:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 700 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Another round of heavy rain for the North Cascades Wednesday into early Thursday will drive the Skagit River back above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 29.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.0 feet on 06/19/1937. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Fergus; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Fergus and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-11-30 23:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill; Liberty HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau, Hill and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
Effective: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, central, and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Effective: 2021-11-30 23:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-11-30 18:36:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Showers have moved away from the islands. Please continue to watch out for any residual flooding. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 636 AFIAFI ASO LUA NOVEMA 30 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua se`e ese nei le tele o timuga mai le atunu`u. Ae fa`autagia pea nisi o lologa ma tafega o tumau ma aga`i fa`aitiitia.
Effective: 2021-12-01 03:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0