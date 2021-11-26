Freeze Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 19:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 700 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Another round of heavy rain for the North Cascades Wednesday into early Thursday will drive the Skagit River back above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall slightly before rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue to rise to 29.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.1 feet on 12/11/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO