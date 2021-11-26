ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 06:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS IN ANCHORAGE AND THE MAT-SU THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The afternoon`s steady snow is transitioning into a more showery regime this evening. This means that the snow will become quite variable in intensity, resulting in rapidly fluctuating conditions. Where the snow showers are, a quick inch of accumulation is possible, while outside of the snow showers the weather is quiet. Overall, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected overnight, with another 1 to 3 inches during the day Wednesday. The highest amounts are expected where the snow shower activity is most persistent.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be especially hazardous on portions of Highway 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 23:08:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts to 75 mph just south of Clark. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. The strongest winds will occur from just south of Cody, northward to areas near Clark. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme blowover risk risk for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Highway 120. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.
PARK COUNTY, WY
#Antelope Valley
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Fergus, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Fergus; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Fergus and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 23:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill; Liberty HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau, Hill and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 70 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 23:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, central, and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing snow with low visibility, and very cold wind chills occuring. Plan visibility of one half mile or less. Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 40 below. * WHERE...Near Point Hope. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph at Point Hope are causing blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times and wind chills to 40 below. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as winds slowly decrease. These winds chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 16:15:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from a thunderstorm forming near Leone. WHERE...Western Tutuila WHEN...Through 7 PM SST. IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Satellite indicates a slow-moving thunderstorm developing over the west end of Tutuila. Heavy rain is falling there and areas of flooding are possible. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 415 AOAULI ASO LUA NOVEMA 30 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 7 i le afiafi nei MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i timuga ma faititili e lata i Leone NOFOAGA...Sisifo o Tutuila TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 7 i le afiafi nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...O lo`o fa`atupula`ia faititili o lo`o fa`aali mai i luga o ata satelite i sisifo o Tutuila. O timuga mamafa ua mafua ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 23:11:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 14:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .Another round of heavy rain Wednesday into early Thursday will drive the Nooksack River at Ferndale back above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday to a crest of 18.9 feet Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 02/25/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 19:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:07:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river is impacting the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula, bringing another threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. The additional rain on saturated soils will increase the landslide threat as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 19:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 700 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Another round of heavy rain for the North Cascades Wednesday into early Thursday will drive the Skagit River back above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall slightly before rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue to rise to 29.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.1 feet on 12/11/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:32:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland, North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:29:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Near Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Sheridan, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Sheridan; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 23:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Know your vehicles limits. If possible, consider delaying travel during the period of highest winds or finding an alternate route. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 90 mph, are expected. Wind gusts up to 100 mph along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 03:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
