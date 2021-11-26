Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 19:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:07:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river is impacting the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula, bringing another threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. The additional rain on saturated soils will increase the landslide threat as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO