Texas State

No. 15 UTSA trying for 12-0 while North Texas seeks 6th win

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

No. 15 UTSA (11-0, 7-0 C-USA, CFP No. 22) at North Texas (5-6, 4-3), Saturday at 2 p.m. EST (ESPN+).

Line: UTSA by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 4-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UTSA, already set to host the Conference USA championship game, will try to complete an undefeated regular season a week after needing a touchdown with 3 seconds left to avoid a loss at home to UAB. Top-ranked Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati are the only other undefeated FBS teams. North Texas is going for its fifth win in a row to get bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey and Conference USA’s top rushing offense vs. the league’s top rushing defense. Torrey is fourth in the league with 100.6 yards per game for the Mean Green, who rank fourth nationally at 237 yards rushing per game. The Roadrunners are 10th nationally allowing 101.7 yards per game on the ground. Only six rushing TDs have been scored against UTSA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: Junior tailback Sincere McCormick is the school’s career rushing leader with 3,665 yards and 31 rushing TDs. He ranks second among active FBS players in rushes (19.88), third in rushing yards per game (107.8) per game (107.8) and fifth in rushing yards.

North Texas: Junior linebacker KD Davis is the Conference USA leader with 100 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTSA will be the first Top 25 team to play at 10-year-old Apogee Stadium on the UNT campus. ... UNT is 1-47 all-time against ranked opponents. The long victory was 14-9 over No. 20 San Diego State on Nov. 2, 1974. ... North Texas last had a five-game winning streak in 2013. ... The Roadrunners have won 10 consecutive conference games, the best stretch in program history. ... UTSA is one the least-penalized teams in the nation. The Roadrunners have 49 penalties for 481, both the lowest in the league.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

