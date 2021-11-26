In Sondheim’s Assassins, cornball Americana can’t cover a seething mass of violent rage

Once, yes, once for a lark. Twice, though, loses the spark. I never do anything twice. Call me heretic, but I couldn’t resist starting this valedictory to Stephen Joshua Sondheim, who died on November 26 at 91, with a lyric not from one of his legendary musicals, but from a song he wrote for the film “The Seven-Per-Cent Solution.” There are, in the Sondheim canon, plenty of sharper lyrics, lyrics that cut more acutely, draw blood more swiftly or, conversely, send the listener into paroxysms of amazement — The child is so sweet, and the girls are so rapturous / Isn’t it lovely how artists can capture us? -- to choose from. Yet one essential clue to the genius, to the man who blew up Broadway and put it back together in his own image, is that Sondheim never did anything twice. Within that truism is the ambivalence (to use one of his favorite words) -- of fearlessness urged along by fear — that drove him to greatness.

