ASK IRA: Are Heat properly prepared, poised for pushback?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Q: Let me get things straight. Was that the Minnesota Vikings the Heat met on Wednesday night? It surely didn’t look like the Minnesota Timberwolves, considering all the physical punishment that team was showing on the floor. Slamming and pushing at every opportunity, particularly under the basket where Bam Adebayo was getting double and triple teams without (really?) getting fouled, while the refs were calling brush fouls against the Heat? I’m not one to gripe about bad officiating, but this case seemed to be an exception. Tell me why, Ira, please tell me why? — Lucius.

A: Because live by the toughness, die by the toughness? Even before the teams took the court, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was stressing the need to match the Heat’s toughness. His pregame comment was, “The physicality, you can’t let it bother you. Obviously there’s some history there, so you got to make sure that you just play your game.” Ultimately, it almost was as if the Heat was the team driven to distraction. It was a game that would have set up well for Markieff Morris, who instead remains sidelined by post-Nikola Jokic whiplash. And if the whistle was uneven for the Heat at the close, it arguably was as uneven for the Timberwolves at the start. Again, it was a game with a late lead that was frittered away. That’s where the real concern should stand.

Q: I hope Markieff Morris’ injury is not too serious and we are just saving him for the Nuggets. — T.H.B.

A: I can assure you that the Heat are not handling treatment with Markieff Morris’ neck and whiplash in regard to the timing of Monday’s arrival to FTX Arena by the Denver Nuggets. The reality is that Markieff was not ready to return at the start of this nine-day trip, so the preference was rest and recovery in one place. If he’s ready, he plays Monday. If not, the wait will continue beyond 10 games from his run-in with Nikola Jokic.

Q: Hey Ira, why did the Heat have an injured Marcus Garrett on the team roster, reducing his eligibility? — David, Venice.

A: Because that’s not how it works. Players on two-way contracts this season can be on active rosters for up to 50 of the 82 games. However, they can remain with the NBA team and not count against that limit if they are inactive on game nights, as, for example, has been the case the past three games for Marcus. That allowed him to practice with the Heat, but not have his meter continue to run. At the moment, he remains eligible to be on the Heat game-night roster up to 45 more times this season.

