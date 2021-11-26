5 things you need to know - Friday, November 26

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, November 26.

Pueblo police investigating deadly shooting

Police are looking for a black Tahoe that's faded on the front drivers side. Officers say they responded to a shooting near 8th and Portland on the city's east side, and they suspect that this was the vehicle involved.

That's where they found a man with serious injuries, who later died at the hospital.

El Paso County Sheriff's office investigates shooting in Colorado Springs neighborhood

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say is connected to a shooting. The sheriff's office says it happened on Willshire drive, near Security-Widefield.

That's where officers say someone fired several shots at a home, but no one was home at the time. If you have any information related to the incident, give the sheriff's office a call at (719) 390-5555.

New COVID-19 variant causes concern among health experts in South Africa

Today the World Health Organization will meet to discuss a new Covid variant detected in South Africa. Scientists found more than 30 mutations in the part of the virus that connects to cells in the body.

The World Health Organization will discuss what the variant and its mutations could mean for vaccines and treatments.

This Holiday Season, KOAA is partnering with Kids on Bikes to give the gift of cycling to children in need

News5 is working with Kids on Bikes, a nonprofit promoting the benefits of bicycling for children. And with your help, hundreds of kids in need across southern Colorado could have a bike to call their own.

You can drop off old bikes for kids or adults, at local drop off sites. Then the bikes will be made good as new and distributed to kids in the community.

Outstanding afternoon weather in store for Black Friday shopping!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Black Friday shoppers rejoice, the weather looks amazing when you're grabbing those deals!

Sunshine, light winds, and well above average temperatures will dominate the forecast today.

Highs will be in the 60s across the plains with 50s across the mountains. We'll stay dry today with very low fire danger.

