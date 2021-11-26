ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Photos show Trump has a Mount Rushmore sculpture with his face added to it in his Mar-a-Lago office

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyaB0_0d7InUXR00
Donald Trump in July 2020 at the real Mount Rushmore, which does not feature his face. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
  • Former President Trump has a Mt Rushmore sculpture in his office with his face on it.
  • The sculpture was given to Trump at a July 4 event in last year, and cropped up in recent photos.
  • Trump in 2020 denied reports that his team had asked about adding his face to the real Mt Rushmore.

Former President Donald Trump keeps a sculpture in his office showing an altered Mount Rushmore which includes his face alongside other presidents, new photos show.

Recent images of Trump at Mar-a-Lago show the sculpture on a lower shelf. It appears to be one he was given by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in 2020 at an Independence Day event at the real Mount Rushmore.

The bronze "Mount Trumpmore" sculpture adds Trump's likeness to those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

A picture taken of Trump posing with Kyle Rittenhouse — the teenager acquitted of homicide after killing two men at an anti-racism protest — shows part of the sculpture by Trump's knees.

Another picture posted on Facebook — showing a Taekwondo master presenting Trump with an honorary certificate — shows the full sculpture, with Trump's face on the far right hand-side of the image.

We know what the sculpture looks like because The South Dakota Standard obtained images of it.

A version has even been sold as merchandise by the Trump campaign.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, sculptor Lee Heuning, who along with Sherri Treeby created the piece, that it was his work.

"That's our piece. Definitely. That's pretty cool," he said after being shown the image of Trump with Rittenhouse.

He said it was good to see the statute on display because often "stuff ends up in a closet."

In the sculpture, Trump's image is next to Lincoln.

Trump last August denied reports that his team had asked about adding his likeness to Mount Rushmore, but added that it sounded like a good idea. He had previously joked about it.

Comments / 82

Viva Satire !
4d ago

A Psychiatrist responded that Sociopathy is not a Characteristic one should have as President of the United States.

Reply(7)
35
bob b
4d ago

REINSTATE PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP IMMEDIATELY 💕 MAGA TRUMP MAGA TRUMP MAGA TRUMP MAGA TRUMP MAGA TRUMP MAGA TRUMP 💓 let's go Brandon

Reply(40)
12
King Simon
4d ago

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. GOOGLE: SURVEY HONESTY IN AMERICA. 1-800- 700-7000. SUGGESTED. please help stop the violence now.

Reply(1)
4
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Stephen Simpson
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
George Washington
