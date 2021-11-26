ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wary Portuguese welcome return of restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

By Miguel Pereira, Catarina Demony
LISBON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Many Portuguese are welcoming the return of some COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government on Thursday night amid a surge in infections and the threat of a new highly contagious variant, and some are calling for even tougher measures.

Portugal's population has largely been more accepting of anti-COVID measures and the use of vaccines than in some other European countries, where protests have erupted lately. read more

"I approve. There has to be something that brakes the spread. This is not over yet, and we don't know when it will be ... So I think it's very good as we have to be really careful," Antonia Costa, a 62-year-old Lisbon resident, said of the measures.

Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world's highest, Portugal has ordered mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, recommended remote work whenever possible and made it mandatory during the first week of January, also toughening requirements for coronavirus tests. read more

Those who are fully vaccinated must present proof of a negative test to enter nightclubs, bars and large events, while the EU digital certificate will be required to stay in hotels, go to the gym, or dine indoors in restaurants.

"I think the measures are still not enough, but let's wait and see what is the best manner" to control the disease, said Maria de Fatima, another Lisbon resident in her 50s.

The restrictions, including the requirement for all passengers arriving in Portugal, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, to show a negative test certificate on arrival, come into force next Wednesday.

Joao Valente, a 70-year-old pensioner, said measures "could be stricter, but for now, so as to not affect the economy, they are reasonable."

Portugal reported 3,773 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure in four months, but deaths remain far below levels seen during the worst peak of coronavirus infections in January.

Writing by Andrei Khalip Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

tourismnewslive.com

New COVID-19 Surges Keep Travel Restrictions in Place

According to the UNWTO Travel Restrictions Report, 46 destinations (21% of all destinations worldwide) currently have their borders completely closed to tourists. Of these, 26 destinations have had their borders completely closed since at least the end of April 2020. A further 55 (25% of all global destinations) continue to have their borders partially closed to international tourism, and 112 destinations (52% of all destinations) require international tourists to present a PCR or antigen test upon arrival.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Germany reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll for 9 months

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February on Wednesday as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Danish concert-goer confirmed infected with Omicron variant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A person infected with the new Omicron coronavirus variant participated in a large concert on Saturday, the Danish Patient Safety Authority said on Wednesday. The person was one of 1,600 people attending a concert with Danish DJ Martin Jensen in the northern city of Aalborg...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK urges people to book booster shots as Omicron cases grow

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to book a COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as he said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron virus variant in the country. Javid said the government believed a booster campaign would help protect against severe disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
