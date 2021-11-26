ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County

A driver is dead following a rollover cash in Merced County on Thanksgiving.

It happened just before 7 pm on Thursday along Interstate 5 and Cottonwood Road, south of Gustine.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Toyota Camry tried using a dirt road median to pass a Chevy Traverse.

The Camry clipped the Traverse, went down an embankment and overturned.

CHP officers say the driver from Bakersfield was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone inside the Chevy is expected to be OK.

Investigators say they found open containers of alcohol in the car, but officials still need to determine whether the driver was intoxicated.

