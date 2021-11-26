ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US health officials say Merck’s COVID-19 pill is effective, will seek advice next week on safety during pregnancy

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — US health officials say Merck’s COVID-19 pill...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

EU Gives Official Go-Ahead To Merck's Anti-COVID Pills

The European Union’s medicines watchdog has greenlit Merck's anti-COVID pill to be used in emergencies as the region faces a deluge of new COVID-19 infections and multiple countries implement new lockdown measures. On Friday, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced that the pill — known as molnupiravir, Lagevrio, or MK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Covid 19#Pill#Ap
TheAtlantaVoice

US health officials urge more vaccinations as they work to answer 3 key questions about the new Omicron variant

US health officials are urging Americans not to be complacent and to use every tool at their disposal to prepare for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which was recently deemed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. The overall global risk related to the newly discovered B.1.1.529 strain of the novel coronavirus “is assessed as very high,” the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
whtc.com

As COVID variant Omnicron looms, Holland doctor offers advice

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — As epidemiologists investigate the latest mutation of COVID-19, called Omnicron, state and county health officials continue documenting the latest surge of infections, which has hit more then 1 million Michigan residents. Health officials have repeatedly indicated that the bulk of people getting ill have not been vaccinated....
HOLLAND, MI
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA's AdComm Meet Tomorrow To Review Safety, Efficacy of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

Key advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 30, to decide emergency use authorization to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill to treat COVID-19. Members of the agency's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will scrutinize the Company's data before voting on whether its overall benefits outweigh its risks.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy