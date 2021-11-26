IdRamp Announces Passwordless Credential Orchestration Manager is Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Windows users patiently waiting for the 64 bit version of the password manager 1Password 8 to launch will be pleased to know that the company’s developers have this week released a version specifically created for 11 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit systems. The excellent 1Password password manager is also available for Mac OS, iOS, Android, Lennox, Chrome and is also available via the command line. The latest 1Password 8 for Windows releases now available to download and fully supports Dark Mode and more. Dave from the 1Password team explains more about today’s release.

