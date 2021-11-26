ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

10 Best Philodendrons (Because We’re So Over Fiddle Leaf Figs)

By Arricca Elin SanSone
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, fiddle leaf figs! Yes, we love you, but you have a teeny-tiny tendency to be, well, a little on the fussy side if you don’t have perfect conditions. A better choice that’s just as dashing: philodendrons. With more than 400 different species and dozens of different varieties within each...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

17 Types of Succulents That Are Unbelievably Easy to Care For

The pitfalls of being a plant parent are legion, particularly if you weren’t blessed with a green thumb. Fortunately, even serial houseplant killers can successfully keep a succulent alive. This category of plants is famously low maintenance in that they require relatively infrequent watering and no special attention. (We’d go so far as to say they’re begging to be neglected!) If this sounds like a good fit for your home, we suggest you read on for the full scoop on the different types of succulents—courtesy of Erin Marino, plant expert and director of brand marketing at The Sill—before you hit the garden center.
GARDENING
The Independent

12 best real Christmas trees for turning your home into a festive delight

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to order the tree, which is why we’ve come to the rescue with a guide to the best real Christmas trees available. Whether you’re after one of the pint-sized ones that are becoming increasingly popular, or the growing range of options on sale at the UK’s biggest supermarkets, we’ve found something to suit all.But first, a quick guide to tree care. If your tree is freshly cut (in other words, it’s not a potted or rooted tree that can be replanted), it will probably be in desperate need of a drink...
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

PSA: Amazon Should Be Your Secret Source for Affordable Christmas Decorations

It’s always fun to refresh your Christmas decor, whether you’re replacing your entire holiday arsenal or adding a few new pieces to freshen things up (or replace things that have gotten too shabby to display). We head to Amazon for just about everything, from toilet paper to a new pair of shoes, and it turns out the brand has a stockpile of pretty incredible finds for the holidays.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figs#Fiddle#Move Over#Philodendron Domesticum#Philodendrons
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

Mark Our Words, This Will Be The #1 Home Trend Of 2022

In 2019, you were obsessed with all things modern farmhouse; it would take just one episode of HGTV’s Fixer Upper to send you pinning open-concept kitchens, shiplap shelves and luxe gold finishes. But, since March 2020 (and subsequent WFH and homeschooling mandates), your “home” has become more of a multipurpose hub for school, work and play. Now, your family’s new reality and need for functionality (or simply maintaining your sanity) have dictated your home’s design. Yet, as lockdowns and social distancing become less prevalent, you’ve found yourself wondering: What do I want my post-Covid home to look like?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Brazil
Domaine

22 Window Treatment Ideas That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Farmhouse Décor

Window treatments make an easy addition to any space, but choosing the right ones can be tough. Once you’ve figured out where the window treatments should go and what you need them to do, you have to find a set that looks genuinely great in your home. And that’s a hard thing to pull off—even when you’re drawing inspiration from one of the most popular design styles around.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Outdoor decorating trends: natural, cozy, sustainable

Home, as we know, has become more central to many of us during the pandemic, and that means outdoors as well as in. This holiday season, designers and retailers have suggestions for updating window, door and yard decorations. Trends include sustainability, naturalness and coziness.NATURE SHOWNew York interior designer John Douglas Eason appreciates a season where “over the top” is often just what’s needed.“But that said, I like subtle holiday design, incorporating nature and keeping it tonal. I love monochromatic gourds with a gnarly tree branch tossed in for interest and fresh greens," he says.Eason suggests luminarias to light walkways, "and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Natural Fiber Rugs Are Stylish, Durable and Sustainable

Given that the floors in your home are usually the largest open spaces and always on show, it’s easy to see why decorating them correctly is a big deal. Add in the fact that they also need to be comfortable underfoot, and it makes sense why so many people turn to area rugs to solve the problem. However, producing these large, space-covering decor pieces isn’t always an eco-friendly or sustainable process. Thankfully, there is a more responsible alternative. Read on to find out why the best natural fiber rugs are one of the hottest trends in home styling at the...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Lifehacker

How to Keep Your Drains Free From Clogs

Knowing how to unclog a drain is an important life skill. But what’s even better than successfully unclogging a drain? Not having to do it in the first place. The problem is, many people tend to think of a drain as a way to get rid of things—whether or not our drains are equipped to handle them.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

These Bath Towels Are So Luxurious, My Family Actually Fights Over Them (Bonus: They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like so many city dwellers, I temporarily moved back home with my parents during the pandemic. Since I get the benefit of living rent-free and indulging in my mother’s delicious home-cooked meals, I figured the least I could do is to share some of the lifestyle goodies I get to test as an AT editor with my folks. One product that’s caused a rather hilarious rivalry in my home are Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towels, which are so absorbent and plush that everyone in my family (including me) actually scrambles to get hold of them first on laundry day.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

Designers Explain How to Spot a Thrift Store Gem

Whether thrift shopping has long been one of your weekly pastimes or is just now becoming a new favorite habit, you're likely aware that you most definitely can score gems while bargain hunting. However, you also probably know that not every thrift store trip leads to extreme success and there is often a lot to sort through in order to find something worth calling home—or posting on Instagram—about. To help you maximize your time at the thrift store and shop like a pro, we polled four designers who are all experienced thrifters and know which pieces are the real deal. Below, they share exactly what you need to keep in mind while strolling the aisles of your favorite secondhand spot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Brit + Co

40 Of The Best Personal Gifts To Show Someone How Much They Mean To You This Holiday Season

A few things are as special as receiving a thoughtful, custom gift surrounding something that you care for and are passionate about. Going the extra mile to find that special someone or loved one the perfect gift is the most special way to let them know how much you really care about them and how well you actually know them! No need to stress about what that special gift may be! I already found the most thoughtful, and personal gift for all types of people on Amazon! What do you think about a plant-based cookbook for your friend who is trying out a new diet, or a barbecue set for that friend who just got a new grill and is still trying to learn the ropes of it all? Those are just a few of the special gifts that could potentially bring a smile to those special one's faces. If that's not up their ally, I'm sure the coffee sets, workout kits, travel guides or hair products may be their thing! Either way, there truly is something special here for everyone and I hope your special someone or loved one finds it as special and thoughtful as you do this holiday season!
LIFESTYLE
momblogsociety.com

Best Congratulation Gifts for Everyone

There will be a lot of situations in your social circle where you will wish someone the best and congratulate them for a good job or achievement. The achievement might be buying a house, completing a business milestone, having a baby, or simply any other situation that you know will make the other person happy.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy