Investis Digital Releases Connect.IQ Special Report on Virtual Events

Datagen, the pioneer of domain-specific synthetic data for humans and object perception, today released its new year’s predictions for the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision. As AI makes its way into ubiquitous adoption by a growing number of industries and applications, the demand for robust training data will expand accordingly. However, with manual data collection already at the limits of its own utility, the race for AI supremacy will only serve to widen the existing gulf between supply and demand. At the same time, companies like Datagen are making it easier and more affordable to generate high-quality synthetic datasets to train computer vision (CV) AI models. The ability to generate tens of thousands of synthetic images — customized to suit the unique parameters of each distinct application — makes synthetic data the obvious solution to the limitations of traditional, manually-collected data.

COMPUTERS ・ 21 HOURS AGO