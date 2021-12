Rangers game thoughts from last night show they legitimately looked and played well against what many consider to be a top tier team in the Leafs, despite the loss. The Leafs are much different this year than in previous years. They don’t let you make plays in the neutral zone as in years past. They’ve really studied and bought into a defensive system that really traps teams like the Rangers who rely so much on passing through the neutral zone instead of skating the puck out. While the former has proven to give the Rangers good results over the last week, might need to make minor tweaks going forward knowing.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO