Trees, trains and tradition: Museums decorated for holiday cheer

The Wadsworth Atheneum’s 47th annual Festival of Trees and Traditions, which was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is back this year, running from Dec. 2 to 12.

More than 100 trees and wreaths decorated by local artists, groups and community organizations will be on display and for sale. Proceeds from the event, which is presented by the museum’s Women’s Committee, fund exhibitions, programs and museum operating expenses.

Santa Claus will visit with children on Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Ben Parker will make origami on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. On that day, take-and-make LEGO menorahs will be available.

Dec. 11 is Second Saturday for Families, and admission is free to all and children can make crafts.

Various performers will provide entertainment through the run of the fundraiser. They are:

Dec. 2: Harpist Debbie Vinick at 2 p.m.

Dec. 3: Bacon Academy Choir at 12:30 p.m., Ballet Theatre Company at 2 p.m., Trinity College Trinitones at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Ariel Flutes at 12:30 p.m., Creative Dance Center at 2 p.m., The Troubadours at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: Holiday music by Elizabeth Lyra Ross at 12:30 p.m., Capitol Trombone Choir at 2 p.m., Silk City Chorus at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 9: First String from Sedgwick Middle School at 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Harmonia Mundi at 12:30 p.m., Stafford High School Madrigal Singers at 2 p.m.

Dec. 11: The Sweetest Key at 12:30 p.m., New England Ballet Theater at 12:30 p.m., FriendZWorldMusic at 1 p.m., Ballet Hartford at 2 p.m. and First Company Governor’s Foot Guard Concert Band at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: Mighty Chamber Groups at 12:30 p.m., Granby Memorial High School Chamber Singers at 2 p.m.

The museum is open Thursday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors must wear a mask. Admission during the festival, except for Dec. 11, is $20, $17 seniors, $10 students, $5 members, Hartford residents and youth younger than 18 free. Admission from 4 to 5 p.m. daily is $5. thewadsworth.org .

Other holiday events

Other museums around the state, especially historic museums, are decorated for the holidays and are presenting special holiday-themed events. Check websites for COVID protocols. Here is a list of events. The list is not all-inclusive.

Mark Twain House & Museum , 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, is decorated for the holidays. Tours are daily 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tour tickets are $23, $21 seniors, $13 ages 6 to 16, 5 and younger free. The house also presents a virtual program, “A Clemens Family Christmas at Home” on Dec. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. “Learn more about their Christmas traditions, including selecting (or making) the perfect gift and hanging the children’s stockings under the supervision of Apollinaris the cat,” the museum’s website states. $10. marktwainhouse.org .

Canton Historical Museum , 11 Front St. in Collinsville, presents the 13th annual Gallery of Trees until Dec. 5. Hours are Saturday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. cantonmuseum.org .

Wood Memorial Library & Museum , 783 Main St. in South Windsor, will have its 11th annual Gingerbread House Festival, “Happy Golden Days,” from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. Dozens of gingerbread houses will be on display and an artisan gift market will be set up. Hours are Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. woodmemoriallibrary.org .

American Clock & Watch Museum , 100 Maple St. in Bristol, presents “Mantels for the Season” through Jan. 2. Mantels in eight galleries are decorated by members of Bristol’s Museum Collaborative to showcase their collections. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $8, $7 seniors, $5 children, 5 and younger free. clockandwatchmuseum.org .

Florence Griswold Museum , 96 Lyme St. in Old Lyme, will present Holiday Magic from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. The museum will be decorated, and three Fantasy Tress will be on view, as well as four Miss Florence’s Artist Trees, which feature painted palettes by local artists. Painted-palette kits will be on sale in the museum shop. Artistic mantel decorations can be seen in the Griswold Boardinghouse. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries. Hours are Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $10, $9 seniors, $8 students, free to 12 and younger. florencegriswoldmuseum.org .

Wilton Historical Society , 224 Danbury Road, presents The Great Trains Holiday Show from Nov. 26 to Jan. 17, on Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. $10, $5 children. wiltonhistorical.org

Connecticut River Museum , 67 Main St. in Essex, has its 28th annual Holiday Train Show until Feb. 20. It has a fully operational 26-foot train layout, scavenger hunts, a toddler-sized layout. The artist, Steve Cryan, will speak on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $12, $10 seniors, $9 students, $8 ages 6 to 12, younger than 6 free. ctrivermuseum.org .

New Britain Museum of American Art , 56 Lexington St., is having a Wreath Display and Silent Auction from Dec. 3 to 5. Winners of the wreath auctions will be announced at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5. $15, $12 seniors, 18 and younger free. nbmaa.org .

Keeler Tavern Museum , 132 Main St. in Ridgefield, presents “A Family Christmas at the Cannon Ball House,” showing a typical American Christmas in the 1910s and 1920s, Dec. 3 to Jan. 3. Hours are Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15, $12 seniors, $5 educators, veterans, students and children younger than 18. An exhibits-only pass is $5. keelertavernmuseum.org .

Hill-Stead Museum , 35 Mountain Road in Farmington, hosts a Holiday Boutique on Dec. 4 and 5. On Dec. 12, Opera CT presents the Christmas opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti. The 2 p.m. show is sold out but there are still tickets for the 4 p.m. show. $25, $10 12 and younger. hillstead.org .

The Johnson Mansion , 153 S. Main St. in Wallingford, presents “The Magical Elf House” on Dec. 4 and 5. The 30-minute elf-guided tours are limited to 20 people per hour. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10, $5 children, younger than 5 free. pro.rjtix.com/e/the-magical-elf-house .

Stanley-Whitman House , 37 High St. in Farmington, holds “Candlelight Tours: Christmas in Connecticut” on Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket sales end Dec. 4. $25. s-wh.org/special-events .

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion , 295 West Ave. in Norwalk, presents “Holiday Enchantment at the Mansion,” with Victorian-era decorations, from Dec. 8 to Jan. 9. Also, on Dec. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m., “Seasons Readings” will be a night of short stories and play readings with holiday themes. Hours are Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Tickets for one-hour tours are $15, $10 seniors, $8 students, $7.50 for veteran and active-duty military, members and children 7 and younger free. lockwoodmathewsmansion.com .

Mystic Seaport Museum , 75 Greenmanville Ave., has Lantern Light Village on Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. The outdoor, free-roaming tour of the museum shows holiday decorations of the past. $29, $24 ages 4 to 14, 3 and younger free. mysticseaport.org/lantern-light-village/ .

Barnes Museum will present “A Holiday Evening with Bradley Mountain Farm” at that farm at 537 Shuttle Meadow Road in Southington, on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. Evening includes ornament making, hot chocolate, a goat petting zoo and a performance at 6 p.m. of scenes from “A Christmas Carol” by Dick Terhune. $25, children 5 and younger free. thebarnesmuseum.org .

Old Sturbridge Village , 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road in Sturbridge, Mass., presents “Christmas by Candlelight“ on Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Decorated village, Christmas Tree Trail, demonstrations of Christmas projects, live music and storytelling, talks about Christmas traditions, gingerbread houses, holiday shopping. $25.20 to $28 adults, $12.60 to $14 youths, children 3 and younger free. osv.org .

