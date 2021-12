It’s been a hectic fall for the Democratic Party. Despite controlling Congress and the White House, slow progress on keystone domestic agenda pieces like the sweeping Build Back Better bill have led to internal divisions and sinking approval ratings for President Joe Biden. This week, the party had opportunity to celebrate when Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill – passed with bipartisan support – on Monday. Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey spoke with WAMC Wednesday to explain how it will impact his constituents in Western Massachusetts.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO