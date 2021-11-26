ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Is there a Santa shortage this year?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHo1k_0d7Ik8cz00

It may be more difficult to get your kids to tell Santa what they want this year.

It’s not because the kids don’t want to see the man in red. Instead, some areas of the country are seeing a Santa shortage.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, there is a shortage of Santa Claus.

Mitch Allen, the founder of Hiresanta.com, told KCRG that his company is down about 10% when it comes to available Santas.

Allen attributes the shortage to Santa’s helpers retiring and others staying away this year because of health concerns.

“As you can imagine, most Santa Claus entertainers are high risk for a negative outcome if they get COVID-19,” Allen told KCRG. “A number of them are sitting this year out like they did last year, and, unfortunately, we lost a percent of them over the last 18 months due to COVID-19.”

Allen said that all places that he has provided Santas with will have them this year, but the Santas may only be available for a shorter time.

Royal Entertainers in San Diego is seeing a similar trend.

The company hires out actors to play Santa and other characters for parties and events.

Brittany Skipper, Royal Entertainers’ owner, told KNSD that she has lost 20 Santas this year.

Some Santas said they’re taking the year off to protect themselves from the pandemic.

While she’s short of Santa actors, the requests for the big man have increased 120%, Skipper said.

Darrick Betzenderfer told the “Today” show that while he is sitting out this year, he wants to get back in the chair next year.

“I want it so bad. I miss it. The kids need Santa especially this time of year,” Betzenderfer said.

So what is the best bet to see Santa this year?

Today” says to plan ahead. Many families have already made reservations for the meet-and-greet.

Finally, don’t be surprised that there are still safety protocols in place, like masks and a socially distant meeting.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Santa Claus fights through work shortage to come to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic put a halt to lots of Christmas activities last year, including in-person meet-ups with Santa Claus. Like everyone else, Ol’ Saint Nick had to take COVID precautions, but this year, he’s returning to Oahu’s malls, starting this week. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to...
HAWAII STATE
NBC Chicago

The Santa Experience This Year Is a Mix of Laps, Distancing

Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic. “Be smart. Be caring. If you have the tiniest tickle in your throat, the tiniest feeling, worry about yourself and worry about everybody else, and know Santa will always be there next year," said 57-year-old Kevin Chesney, who's been donning the big red suit since he was a kid.
RETAIL
KREX

Where’s Santa? — St. Nick shortage expected this Christmas season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Christmas lights, trees and other festive decorations are already making public displays. Seeing Santa Clause at least once is a tradition that completes the Christmas season for many. HireSanta.com, a company that books Santas for events across the country, is already seeing fewer Santas available to spread holiday cheer this […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KTUL

Santa shortage could impact holiday traditions in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Most of us have gone to the mall each year to tell Santa what we want for Christmas, even our dogs can get a chance to greet one of Santa's helpers, but this year, seeing Santa's helpers may be more difficult. “Just like many other businesses,...
TULSA, OK
nbcboston.com

Demand for Santa Is Up, But Labor Shortage Stretches to North Pole

You better not pout, you better not cry, and here is why: Santa is trying to come to town this holiday season, even with record demand. On a recent night in Manchester, New Hampshire, a group of Santas came together for a Santa supper — a chance to catch their breath between deciding who is naughty and nice.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Hiresanta Com#Kcrg#Royal Entertainers#Knsd#Santas#Cox Media Group
NBC San Diego

Ho Ho, Oh No! Santa Shortage Looming Ahead of Christmas Season

From supply chain shortages to rising prices at the pump and grocery store, the pandemic has had an impact on every facet of our lives. Now it’s keeping Santa out of town. That's right. There’s a nationwide shortage of Santas. “We have lost some of our Santas and had to...
People

Santa Claus Is in High Demand and Short Supply, Leading to Nationwide Shortage

Santa Claus might not be coming to town. That's because many Santa Claus entertainers have decided to forego this holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hiresanta.com founder Mitch Allen told Insider his company has seen a 121% jump in the amount of Santa requests this year compared to the past two years. However, the amount of available Santas is down 10% because some have sadly died from COVID, others are choosing not to participate to protect their health and some have simply retired from the seasonal gig.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Schedule ahead for Santa amid local shortage of helpers

SAN ANTONIO - The Thanksgiving holiday has come to an end and now families are beginning to line up to see Santa Clause. "We've been we've been excited all year for this one," said Vanessa Knighton, who visited Santa with her family Sunday in Gruene at the Cowboy Kringle event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumnews1.com

Labor shortage hitting Santa’s helpers before the holiday

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Even Santa is feeling the impact of the labor shortage. Fewer workers want to be Santa’s helpers at a time when demand for them is high. With his boots, gloves and hat ready to go, Santa’s gearing up to see who’s been naughty or nice. “This...
BLUE ASH, OH
njmom.com

Santa In NJ: Where To See The Big Guy This Year

He’s making a list and checking it twice—yes, Santa in NJ is back in a big and safe way. From malls to towns to festivals and villages, kids can give Santa their wish list, visit with his elves or special characters, and snap a few photos to keep. And while there are safety measures in place, kids will still feel the magic, even if it looks a bit different. Ho, ho, ho!
POLITICS
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy