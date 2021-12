After practicing in the pool, the women were finally ready to take their skills for a drive in the open ocean! On the first day, the women revisited some of the basics that they had learned during the pool session, and practiced in the waters of Baung Penyu, our coral conservation site. By the second dive, they were visibly becoming more comfortable in the water. Although they hit a small current and had to grip onto a rope, they remained enthusiastic – and even more so when they encountered sea turtles and colorful fishes swimming around them. After an exhausting couple of days, the women were finally certified divers!

