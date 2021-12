The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of hurdles to overcome to get back into putting marks in the win column for Week 11. Although quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, Minkah Fitzpatrick was not and will miss his first game since joining the Steelers. With other key players out for the week with injuries such as T.J. Watt and Joe Haden, along with Kevin Dotson going on the IR, the Steelers have a lot of holes to fill. Add in the fact the Steelers are heading to the West Coast for the first time in two seasons and the factors to overcome on Sunday night are quite significant, and that’s not even taking into account their opponent.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO