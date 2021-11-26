ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Sabrina Prater Gone Missing? Fans Concerned Following Horrifying Theories Regarding TikToker

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConspiracy theories about a TikToker named Sabrina Prater have circulated on the internet as fans speculate them to kidnapping children. SportsKeeda reported that Prater's TikTok videos are now under the scrutiny of netizens as they begin to investigate the media personality's whereabouts. According to the article, fans have been expressing and...

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Massive Brian Laundrie Update Expected To Drop; Internet Sleuths Share Their Shocking Theories

A massive update regarding the autopsy results of Brian Laundrie's remains is reportedly dropping today or tomorrow, according to the Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino. News Nation Night's Brian Entin shared the news on his Twitter page a few days after he confirmed to his followers that the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case and investigation are still active and open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Indy100

Woman tells TikTok she was abducted by aliens and has scarring to ‘prove it’

The longstanding debate as to whether aliens actually exist is still alive and well – and now one woman has taken to TikTok with alleged “proof.”. In a viral clip that has racked up a staggering 3.5 million views, Sheera Lumira Rejoice (@sheerarejoice) claimed that no one believed she was “taken by extraterrestrial beings.” She added that she has “ovarian scarring from egg removal in the ultrasound to prove it.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

TikTok of Young Dolph hyping bakery where he was killed goes viral

A TikTok of rapper Young Dolph buying cookies from the Memphis bakery where he was shot dead has gone viral.The clip shows Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr, outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on 10 November, a week before he was killed when two masked gumen opened fire at the store.It had been viewed nearly 8 million times in just 24 hours after it was posted on Thursday.The clip was posted to the Makeda’s Instagram account a week before he died, and shows the 36-year-old hyping a chocolate chip cookie he had just purchased.He says he always visits Makeda’s when he is in town, and someone off-camera can be heard telling him: “Be safe.”Dolph was a hometown hero in Memphis and regularly promoted Black-owned businesses such as Makeda’s.Memphis police are investigating his death, and on Thursday released images of two suspects and a car they were travelling in. On Thursday, another man was shot near the bakery where a memorial for Dolph has been established.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iheart.com

YouTube Star Dies In Accident Days After Joking 'I Am Not Dead'

A YouTube star with over one million subscribers has died just days after uploading a video for his birthday jokingly titled, "I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today." Sadly, on Saturday, just five days after sharing the video, Eckhoff fell through the ice on a Norwegian pond. Witnesses heard screams and called emergency services, who were able to find and rescue Tor, but he died at the hospital the next day. It is believed he was filming a video at the time of the accident.
ACCIDENTS
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Brother Tommy Declares He Has No Concerns Regarding Her 'Mental State' Following Dementia Rumors

Wendy Williams' brother is shutting down rumors that the embattled talk show host is suffering from dementia amid her absence from The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy's hiatus from her talk show has been credited to "ongoing health issues"— one of which included a breakthrough COVID-19 case and another being complications from Graves’ disease. After it was announced she was taking a break from her show for "further evaluation," Wendy was hospitalized in mid September for "psychiatric services."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#Fbi#Kidnapping#Sportskeeda#Sabrinaprater625
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Teacher struck female student on the face several times after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old educator who was named Teacher of the Year at her school last week was arrested for allegedly striking a student in the face after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class. Prosecutors say the 60-year-teacher was booked on a child abuse charge on Friday. The English teacher made her initial court appearance on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Christy Giles: Police say model’s death is drug overdose as husband says masked men dumped body

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tribute to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends. Her family blame a group of masked men. A friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care. Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, told his Instagram followers that he could not believe what had happened, and that she was “taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Dad Slits Throat Of 8-Year-Old After She Refuses To Speak About Mother's Alleged Affair

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Dr. Oz Asks Nancy Grace Why The Unsolved Murder Of Jonbenet Ramsey Has Stuck Out In People’s Minds

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy