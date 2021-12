It’s time for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as bands, balloons and surprise celebrities come out to New York City for a Thanksgiving tradition. Thursday’s event marks the 95th edition of the parade and features a loaded lineup of balloons, floats, musical acts and guests as the parade makes its way down the 2.5-mile route in New York City. Meanwhile, viewers at home will see most of the action in front of Radio City Music Hall. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the parade this year:

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO