Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Latvia and Sweden

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reaffirmed our strong defense and economic ties as well as our commitment to promoting democracy and human rights within the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The two leaders welcomed efforts to enhance our already robust economic relationship with the November 23 signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the Government of Lithuania, which will deepen links between U.S. and Lithuanian businesses. The Deputy Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The two leaders expressed their shared concern with Russia’s unusual military activity on the border with Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric, and they called on Russia to deescalate tensions. The Deputy Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in supporting the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and called on the Lukashenka regime to immediately cease its violent crackdown against Belarusian civil society and halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders into Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia. The Deputy Secretary welcomed the Foreign Minister’s participation in the November 23 U.S.-Lithuania Indo-Pacific Strategic Dialogue and expressed support for Lithuania’s plans to expand ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO