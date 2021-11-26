ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Latvia and Sweden

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Riga and Stockholm from November 29 to December 2, 2021. Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Riga, Latvia, where he will meet with...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, representatives of the Transatlantic Quad, in Riga, Latvia. Secretary Blinken and the Quad foreign ministers discussed the threats to Europe, including Russia’s concerning moves towards Ukraine. The Secretary and foreign ministers also discussed their concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and the effort to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as talks continue in Vienna. The Secretary noted that he looked forward to continuing discussions to address global challenges at the second G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Riga, Latvia. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ solemn and steadfast commitment to NATO and to Article 5. The Secretary and Secretary General also discussed the importance of continued consultation and Alliance unity on issues including support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, the drafting of NATO’s new Strategic Concept, and arms control and regional security matters.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Brussels and Vilnius

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Belgium and Lithuania from November 17–20, 2021. In Belgium, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior European Union officials and civil society representatives to discuss the upcoming Summit for Democracy, which will bring together global stakeholders to set forth an affirmative agenda for global democratic renewal. She also will coordinate with EU counterparts on issues related to anti-corruption, promoting human rights, and combatting anti-Semitism and racism.
TRAVEL
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Domestic Refugee Resettlement Agencies

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with executives from domestic refugee resettlement agencies today in Washington, D.C., alongside the state refugee coordinators for Maryland and Virginia. Secretary Blinken and the leaders of these resettlement agencies emphasized the importance of ensuring relocated Afghans arriving through Operation Allies Welcome have a safe start in American communities around the country, which are offering a warm welcome to our Afghan allies and new neighbors. The Secretary thanked the agencies, representatives of state governments, and their respective communities across the United States for their close collaboration in this historic effort to provide life-saving support and a new start for our Afghan allies and their families.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvia#Stockholm#Nato#State#Allied#The Nato Alliance#Transatlantic#Osce#Ministerial Council#Swedish
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reaffirmed our strong defense and economic ties as well as our commitment to promoting democracy and human rights within the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The two leaders welcomed efforts to enhance our already robust economic relationship with the November 23 signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the Government of Lithuania, which will deepen links between U.S. and Lithuanian businesses. The Deputy Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The two leaders expressed their shared concern with Russia’s unusual military activity on the border with Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric, and they called on Russia to deescalate tensions. The Deputy Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in supporting the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and called on the Lukashenka regime to immediately cease its violent crackdown against Belarusian civil society and halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders into Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia. The Deputy Secretary welcomed the Foreign Minister’s participation in the November 23 U.S.-Lithuania Indo-Pacific Strategic Dialogue and expressed support for Lithuania’s plans to expand ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region.
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs2iowa.com

In Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Traveling across Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw firsthand the limits of America's influence abroad. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change, all of which have stubbornly resisted various U.S. interventions. And, nowhere...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Travel
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
WORLD
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy