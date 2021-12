Going all the way back to 1947, Frank Capra's holiday chestnut It's a Wonderful Life found a second life as a radio drama, broadcasting over the airwaves with Jimmy Stewart reprising his role as George Bailey. Since then it's been rebroadcast and restaged for the radio many times. Orlando listeners and theaters fans can indulge in that tradition next month thanks to the efforts of the local Running Man Theatre Company and Rollins College's WPRK radio station.

