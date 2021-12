As the white Ecto-1 car races down a mostly empty street in a nondescript town square around the midpoint of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest attempt to revive the paranormal comedy series that kicked off with 1984's Ghostbusters, it's hard not to notice how lifeless everything feels. Yes, there's plenty of kinetic activity on screen: a crackling beam emitting from a proton pack, a hungry green menace in the form of Muncher, and the film's teenage protagonists trading bits of mildly humorous dialogue. But the world they move through has no texture, like the entire chase sequence, staged with rote professionalism by director Jason Reitman, takes place in a void, a version of small-town America that's been transformed into a hollow wasteland.

