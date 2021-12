Well here it is Veterans Day and our country is upside down, but not the Shelby Middle School. Today the students and staff at the Shelby Middle School made sure that our American veterans were recognized for their service. Since there are still issues with COVID-19, the staff and students did a repeat from last year where the veterans met in the parking lot behind the school and we paraded around the school in our cars. Lining the driveway as we drove were the staff and students cheering while waving flags and displaying the handmade decorations as the band and choir played patriotic songs. To top it off, the veterans were treated to a packaged lunch which was purchased by an eighth grade student who was honoring a veteran in attendance.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO