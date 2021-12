It is the generous support of the community that allows the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to be special for many in need in Ridgecrest and beyond. We are most grateful for continued individual and corporate support of this caring and compassionate desert dwelling place. It is an honor to collaborate with over 25 amazing business and organizations in Ridgecrest to make sure “Hope Marches On this Holiday” and every day. Close to 500 special Thanksgiving / Christmas / New for 2022-Easter Food Boxes and Baskets will be given to registered families. The registration for the program ended on November 12th, but anyone in need is welcomed to drive thru our bi-weekly food distributions to be blessed with an abundance of food. It takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 12:30 pm (except the Friday after Thanksgiving 11/26 and Christmas Eve 12/24)

