Reasons To Hire a Real Estate Professional [INFOGRAPHIC]

As we commence the holiday season, most of us are understandably thinking about so many other things besides buying and selling a home. While it’s absolutely true that the volume of people attending real estate showings decreases from Thanksgiving until after the new year, that doesn’t mean that the industry grinds to a halt; at least not for everyone. When I first entered this profession over a decade ago, I was told by senior agents to anticipate the annual lull during the holidays and perhaps even use the quiet time to travel; On the contrary, I’ve experienced December to be a very busy time throughout my career. I’ve also facilitated countless closings, inspections, appraisals, etc. during this time as well. In essence, sellers shouldn’t worry much about their listing during the holidays but their brokers must.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO