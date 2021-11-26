ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Reasons To Hire a Real Estate Professional [INFOGRAPHIC]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re buying or selling, there are many perks that come from working with a real estate...

Poets and Quants

Mr. Real Estate Investor

I’m currently working in real estate private equity in Japan having experience in working at one of GS/JPM/MS structuring desks in Tokyo. I have a total of 3 years of experience and would like to apply to HBS/GSB/Wharton.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

What is Escrow in Real Estate

Buying and selling a home is not always as easy as it might seem, especially when you’ve never done it before. To make optimum real estate decisions, you usually have to dig deep into its specificity and terminology. You might be discouraged by real estate lingo you’ve never heard before...
REAL ESTATE
#Infographic
GlobeSt.com

Real Estate M&A Are On the Rise

Mergers and acquisitions in the real estate sector are on the rise, as a mix of pent-up demand, renewed confidence, and a frustration in finding direct-investment opportunities at scale are spurring activity, reported JLL. This activity comes amid a booming sales market in general, with one analyst from Avison Young...
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Brandon White and Cortney Dupont of Cohen + White Associates offer a home with location, views, protected privacy and comfortable open-plan living. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a fresh...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
stockinvestor.com

Blending Data and Real Estate

Blending data and real estate cause misnomers everywhere. Examples of misnaming abound. Panama hats actually come from Ecuador, French horns originated in Germany, not France, and pencil lead is not made of lead, but graphite. Similarly, while the name “real estate investment trusts” (REITs) seems to indicate that they are...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Must-Know Real Estate Professionals: Courtney & Peebles Property Group

Meet our team (at left): Gabby Kramer, Carolyn Baron, Lisa Peebles, Richard Courtney, Sherry Stinson (front row)Owen Canavan, Kate Giarratana, Natalie McLaughlin (middle) Gina Grimm, Taitum Shirley (top) These two real estate veterans and their team of professional Realtors have sold more than 2,035 properties representing $710,530,020 in gross sales....
NASHVILLE, TN
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

As we commence the holiday season, most of us are understandably thinking about so many other things besides buying and selling a home. While it’s absolutely true that the volume of people attending real estate showings decreases from Thanksgiving until after the new year, that doesn’t mean that the industry grinds to a halt; at least not for everyone. When I first entered this profession over a decade ago, I was told by senior agents to anticipate the annual lull during the holidays and perhaps even use the quiet time to travel; On the contrary, I’ve experienced December to be a very busy time throughout my career. I’ve also facilitated countless closings, inspections, appraisals, etc. during this time as well. In essence, sellers shouldn’t worry much about their listing during the holidays but their brokers must.
REAL ESTATE
portcitydaily.com

Let’s Talk Real Estate Investing [Free read]

It is fortunate to live in a city that is beloved by not only those born and raised here, but also the large influx of residents that move here. It is thrilling to live in such a thriving market for real estate, which is largely impacted by the popularity of investors. Wilmington is a hotspot for people that wish to buy secondary homes – whether it’s for the purpose of long-term/short-term renting, vacation homes, etc.
WILMINGTON, NC
iheart.com

Team Lally Real Estate

This week on the Team Lally Real Estate Radio Show, we interview Kenji Vendetta, Lead Inspector for Pillar To Post on Oahu. He’ll talk to us about how home inspection has changed during the pandemic, and give us some helpful advice about home maintenance. Mark as Played. November 23, 2021...
REAL ESTATE
tnrealestatelistings.com

How To Think Strategically as a Buyer in Today’s Market

The game of chess can provide incredible lessons to apply to all aspects of life, including the homebuying process. Chess requires you to plan and think about your strategy from the very beginning of the game. The homebuying process, like chess, requires strategy and planning. Here are a few things...
REAL ESTATE
tnrealestatelistings.com

Your Journey to Homeownership [INFOGRAPHIC]

When it comes to buying a home, there are a number of key milestones along the way. The process includes everything from building your team and understanding your finances to going house hunting, making an offer, and more. When you’re ready to start your journey, let’s connect so you have...
MLS
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
realtytimes.com

Sue Yannaccone Discusses Challenges For Women In The C Suite, Leadership Strategies, And Setting Boundaries While Maintaining Work/Life Balance As A Leading Woman In Real Estate [VIDEO]

Could not be happier to learn the news that Susan Yannaccone has been named CEO and President of the Realogy Franchise Group and the first female in that position!. Yannaccone oversees the sales operations of 239 Coldwell Banker offices in New Jersey, Long Island, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Ohio, Chicago, St. Louis and Minnesota.
REAL ESTATE

