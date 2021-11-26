ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

By BestReviews, Alex Kilpatrick
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ua6XU_0d7IhZ1U00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which makeup gift set is best?

If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For example, an essential makeup gift set might include a flattering lip color with a few similar eye-shadow colors. If you’re looking for a top makeup gift set either for yourself or for a loved one as a gift, the Estee Lauder 33 Beauty Essentials Set Resilience is a fantastic choice.

Do you need a few more gifts for the holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

What to know before you buy a makeup gift set

Wash your makeup brushes regularly

It helps to wipe down your makeup brushes with a spray cleaner every time you use them. You also should bathe your makeup brushes weekly in a brush cleaner. Cleaning and washing makeup brushes regularly can help reduce any acne or breakouts, and decrease the amount of residue on the bristles, which could impact the application of your makeup.

Shelf life

Every makeup gift set and type of makeup has a shelf life, so research the shelf life and quality of the makeup products you’re buying to figure out how long they will last.

Occasion

Stick to neutral makeup tones for everyday makeup and bolder colors for special occasions and nighttime makeup.

What to look for in a quality makeup gift set

Eye color

Consider your eye color or the recipient’s eye color when shopping for eye makeup. For example, hazel or green eyes look best with rich eye makeup shades such as chocolate brown, charcoal and deep purple, while blue eyes work well with warm shades such as brown, orange and some grays.

Skin type

If you have dry skin, you need liquid or creamy makeup. Acne-prone and oily skin works well with powdery, oil-absorbing makeup, and sensitive skin works best with organic and hypoallergenic makeup.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup gift set

Makeup gift sets vary in price from about $10-$200 depending on the quality of the set. The most basic makeup gift sets go for about $10-$30, while midrange makeup gift sets cost about $35-$60 and high-end makeup gift sets range in price from $75-$200.

Makeup gift set FAQ

What does it mean for a makeup gift set to be marked as high-pigment?

A. High-pigment makeup includes any cosmetics with a higher color concentration. For example, high-pigment eye shadows might include richer and bolder colors and shades that photograph very well. High-pigment tends to be more pricey than regular makeup, since regular makeup colors typically are diluted with less-expensive filler ingredients.

Is it OK to use the makeup brushes that come with eye-shadow palettes?

A. Luxury and high-end beauty brands typically include high-quality makeup brushes with their eye-shadow palettes, but these palettes often only come with a single shadow makeup brush.

You can certainly use the single eyeshadow brush if you’re on the go or in a rush, but one shadow brush can be limiting for specific makeup applications. That’s why it’s recommended to invest in a high-quality makeup brush set for the best eye-shadow application.

Is it worth it to purchase an expensive makeup gift set from a high-end beauty brand?

A. Some say that when it comes to the quality of makeup, you get what you pay for. That said, there are a lot of well-made makeup gift sets out there that are budget-friendly. If you’re looking for a certain luxury makeup set with beautiful colors, you can often find an affordable knock-off that features similar consistency and colors.

What’s the best makeup gift set to buy?

Top makeup gift set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfL8q_0d7IhZ1U00

Estee Lauder 33 Beauty Essentials Set Resilience

What you need to know: This makeup gift set from Estee Lauder is the perfect holiday gift for a loved one.

What you’ll love: This Estee Lauder makeup gift set features 33 products, including 12 full-size items, in a deluxe train case. Some favorite products include a full-size serum, a cream moisturizer, two eye-shadow palettes, lipsticks and lip glosses.

What you should consider: Some customers said this makeup gift set’s product case is fairly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top makeup gift set for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Btre_0d7IhZ1U00

Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Kit

What you need to know: This eye-enhancing makeup gift set from Physicians Formula is a nice, affordable present.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly makeup gift set comes with a smudge-resistant and water-resistant eyeliner formula that offers 24 hour wear. The products are developed with no parabens, gluten or fragrance.

What you should consider: This product might not work well for those with sensitivities or allergies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5WW6_0d7IhZ1U00

SHANY All in One Harmony Makeup Kit – Ultimate Color Combination

What you need to know: This colorful makeup gift set from SHANY is a great affordable option for someone who needs an entire makeup collection.

What you’ll love: The set includes 168 eye shadows, three powder blushes, six lip colors, a mini blush brush, two lip brushes and seven dual-ended foam tip applicators, as well as shimmer shades made of high-quality materials.

What you should consider: Some customers said they thought the makeup gift set was overpriced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick ​​​​​​ writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
rochesterfirst.com

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of 40...
TRAVEL
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Under-Eye Concealers of All Time

The thing about dark circles is that no amount of eye cream will ever heal them for good. Eye creams can help (and so can a good night's sleep), but at the end of the day, dark circles aren't your fault—they're genetic. And hey, that's why concealer exists. The best under-eye concealers are the perfect balance of creamy and pigmented. They stay put all day (and night) but won't crease and settle into fine lines. It's no wonder why the 15 concealers on this list have not only won dozens of awards, but also found their way into the makeup bags of nearly every celebrity, royal, and makeup artist. Ahead, shop the best under-eye concealers to fake a good night's sleep.
MAKEUP
WOWK 13 News

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most special part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, ornaments are often used year after year, and in a way feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in lots of shapes, materials, colors and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree can be the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the...
SHOPPING
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
A Beautiful Mess

Elsie’s Gift Guides (for Everyone on Your List!)

I’m typically super early with my gift shopping, but this year I’ve barely gotten started. The good news is, we made some really unique gift guides filled with items you don’t see on every list. I hope they are helpful to you as you do your holiday shopping! I made...
SHOPPING
Parade

The Perfect Gift for Every Lover of Classic Christmas Movies on Your List

There’s something here for every holiday film fan (even you!) this holiday season. Just as embedded in the seasonal tradition of watching the most classic Christmas movies is giving gifts. So if you’re shopping for the most festive of cinephiles, why not get them something from this list?. Classic Christmas...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Sets#Eye Makeup#Holiday Season#Makeup Brush#Best Gifts#Bestreviews#Estee Lauder 33
dailyovation.com

Wine Lovers 2021 Holiday Gift Guide with Incredible Oregon Wine Deals

Plenty of reasons to celebrate incredible Oregon Wine Deals this holiday with friends and family. That means parties, music, gifts and of course, lots of delicious food and drinks. Below are the best holiday deals for Oregon Wine lovers. Winemaker Steve Lutz and his wife, Karen own Lenne’ Estate in...
DRINKS
vinography.com

Vinography’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Wine Lovers: 2021 Edition

It’s that time of year again. Black Friday looms. Thanks to the global supply chain disruptions, we’re all on edge about shopping for the holidays. Of course, that’s all beside the fact that sometimes it seems positively impossible to find a decent gift for the wine lovers in our lives. Wine lovers can be a little…. particular when it comes to what they like. And we’re not just talking about wine. Which is why each year I putt together what I think is the ultimate holiday shopping guide for the serious wine lover in your life.
DRINKS
dotesports.com

The 7 best gifts for the CS:GO fan on your holiday shopping list

The holidays are coming and there’s no better time of the year to reward those close friends and family with a thoughtful gift. Even though Counter-Strike isn’t getting any younger, the game still manages to attract new fans every year and retain those who fell in love with it a long time ago. The PGL Stockholm Major hit audience levels never seen before in CS:GO esports and served to ignite the fire in those who moved on from the tactical shooter to play other games or follow other esports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
thekingdominsider.com

Kristin’s Holiday Gift Guide For Disney And Universal Lovers!

Insiders, I can hardly believe that Thanksgiving is this week and the holiday season is right around the corner! This is the time for making a list and checking it twice and figuring out whether you were naughty or nice this year. If you are a Disney and/or Universal fan and you love filling your Christmas list up with anything to do with “Harry Potter” or Disney, it can get a bit overwhelming because let’s be real, there is just so much merchandise out there! I have been a theme park junkie since I was a kid and I absolutely obsess over all things Disney and Universal (yes including “Harry Potter”) so I wanted to share some of my favorite merchandise items in this Holiday Gift Guide. Hopefully my ideas will spark some inspiration in your own personal lists!
SHOPPING
WISH-TV

The perfect gift for the gadget-lover in your life

INDIAANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak let us in on the top gadgets for the holiday season. Here are his recommendations!. Designed for movie lovers, Santa Claus might surprise you with the Heyup Boxe. This portable 1080p mini smart projector can play video at native 1080p, 4K resolution, and casting a stunning 120-inch image on any screen or backdrop. You can adjust zoom and the 4 corners of the image to adapt to all sorts of screen environments. Its built-in Advanced LED Light smoothly diffuses brightness for a more relaxed viewing experience, all while its Dual Bluetooth Speakers give you movie theater sound. Featuring multiple input options (USB-C, USB-A 2.0, HDMI and a 3.5mm Audio Jack), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity, and Screen Mirroring both for iOS and Android Smartphones. Great for gaming and even karaoke, and can also run on its large built-in 7,800 mHa battery. Eye care diffuses the light to help keep your eyes safe.
ELECTRONICS
Mens Journal

Holiday Gift Ideas for the Outdoors Lover in Your Life

With infinite gizmos available for the great outdoors, narrowing in on a quality selection for the active adventurer in your life can be harder than finding kindling on a wet night in the High Sierra. As a Yosemite backpacking guide and all-around outdoorsman in any season, I spent the bulk of 2021 testing gear in rugged places—and have narrowed in on some products bound to appease anyone with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Ideal for weekend car-camping warriors, fair-weather athletes, and deep-country survivalists alike, these gift ideas for the outdoors lover in your life are bound to please.
SHOPPING
chatelaine.com

25 Fantastic Gifts For The Food Lovers In Your Life

Scratching your head on what to give that food lover in your life? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. From flavour bombs to high-tech tools and more gifts that keep on giving, these food- and drink-centric presents are sure to inspire and satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese...
FOOD & DRINKS
whowhatwear

IMO, This Is the Best Gift to Give Any Makeup-Obsessed Person in Your Life

Shopping for beauty-obsessed friends can be a bit tricky. Sure, you know that they love all things beauty, so it gives you a category to work off of. But then you realize that it's a huge category. So you try to narrow it down: Is your friend more into skincare, or do they care more about the latest makeup drop? But when you filter it to makeup or skincare, then you start to realize just how personal their beauty preferences could be.
MAKEUP
houstoniamag.com

7 Makeup Products To Take Advantage of on Black Friday

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. While the fashionistas will be rummaging through racks of apparel, the beauty gurus are headed to the...
MAKEUP
CNN

The 450+ best Cyber Monday deals and sales to shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good — and in some cases, better — than last week. We’ve even rounded up the best last-minute Cyber Monday 2021 deals you don’t want to miss.
SHOPPING
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago startup gift guide: 15 unique finds to add to your holiday wish list

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're looking for a unique gift from a local Chicago business, we've got you covered. In this year's Chicago Inno Holiday Gift Guide, we're featuring items from a range of Chicago startups. Whether you're shopping for a foodie, fisherman or a fan of Thomas the Tank Engine, our list this year has 15 Chicago-made finds with a range of budgets in mind.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy