Watch: Cowboys' Trysten Hill punches Raiders player after Thanksgiving game

By Dan Mennella
 4 days ago

Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill appeared to land a wild punch on a Raiders opponent during postgame handshakes following Thursday night's game.

ESPN cameras seemed to catch Hill jawing with Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson while players were milling about on the field following Las Vegas' 36-33 win in Dallas.

Hill and Simpson were seen standing nose-to-nose when Hill delivered a roundhouse right to Simpson's helmet, sending it flying off his head. The combatants were quickly separated by nearby teammates.

It was unclear what caused the apparent beef.

At least Hill and perhaps Simpson should be expecting to hear from the league about potential fines, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The ugly incident transpired after a sloppy, penalty-heavy contest between the Raiders and Cowboys. The two teams combined to tie for the most total penalty yards in a game since 2010, with 292.

Hill, 23, was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2019. He has appeared in three games this season, recording 8 combined tackles in limited action. He was on the field for about half the Cowboys' defensive snaps on Thursday.

