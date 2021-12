Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 vaccinations, counting first, double, single and booster shots. “We have now administered our nine millionth vaccine as part of one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” Hogan said in a news release. “The state has a robust network of providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine or a booster shot to anyone who needs one. We will continue to work to get those last remaining 0.6% of seniors and 12.3% of adults in our state vaccinated, and as we now work to get more of our school-age children vaccinated.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO