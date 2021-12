A new analysis could help identify optimal materials for the criss-crossing struts that bolster bridges, towers and buildings. Buildings are a major contributor to global warming, not just in terms of their ongoing operation but also in the materials used in their construction. Truss structures — the criss-cross arrays of diagonal struts used throughout modern construction, in everything from antenna towers to support beams for large buildings — are typically made of steel or wood, or a combination of both. Little quantitative research has been done on how to select the right materials to minimise the contribution to global warming of these structures.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 1 DAY AGO