Somerset Collection to open seven pop-up stores this holiday season

Somerset Mall will host seven pop-up stores this holiday season and many will open Black Friday. These stores range from global brands like MCM to local entrepreneurs including Cest La Vie and Sana Detroit.

“We are excited about this very special opportunity for these businesses, our guests, and the communities we support,” managing partner of The Forbes Company Nathan Forbes said. “The remarkable brands and entrepreneurs behind these pop-up stores have the ability to expand their presence and audience by opening at Somerset Collection for the holiday season, which is a testament to our mission to provide one-of-a-kind shopping experiences for our guests, complemented by charitable giving.”

List of participating pop-up stores:

