Girl Scout Troop 176 visits KD Floral and Gardens

On Nov. 2, Weirton Mayor Harold Miller pinned two local Girl Scouts from Troop 51418 for completing their Bronze Award, the highest award a junior Girl Scout can earn, during a ceremony held at Cove Presbyterian Church. Recipients of the honor were Weirton residents Fiona Mannion, right, a student at Weir Middle School and the daughter of Stephanie Mannion and Shawn Neupauer, and Maria Sikora, left, also a student at Weir Middle School and the daughter of Mary and Padraic Sikora. “They are required to spend 20 hours planning, earning funds for supplies and building a sustainable project that helps the community,” explained Jennifer Gaston, troop leader. Mannion worked with the Hancock County Humane Society and built 12 shelters for the feral cats in Weirton so they have a warm place to live in the winter. Sikora worked with the Hancock County Parks and Recreation and built two pollinator gardens, a bird house and a bench for residents to enjoy along the Panhandle Trail. “The girls worked hard and were very excited to be honored by the city and the troop,” Gaston noted. Girl Scout Troop 51418 has 36 girls and meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cove Presbyterian Church, 3404 Main St., Weirton. Assistant leaders are Kerri McDonald, Cortney Necaise, Amber Piatt-Necaise and Mallory Osleger. All girls in grades kindergarten through 12 can join. For information contact Gaston at (304) 914-5900 or visit the online link to register at https://www.bdgsc.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO