Scotland County, mark your calendars for Giving Tuesday

Thanksgiving is a good time to pause and take stock of the things we are truly grateful for. It also provides an opportunity to share our good fortune with others by supporting the organizations and causes we believe in.

On November 30, Scotland Memorial Foundation will participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving to strengthen communities and change the world. We hope you will think globally and act locally with your gift to the Foundation on this special day. Your donation helps Scotland Health Care System improve our community’s health by funding a variety of programs, such as patient support funds, wellness events, health screenings, and much more.

Here’s how you can help:

• Spread the Word—Encourage your friends and family to join you in creating real impact on November 30. Tell them why you support Scotland Memorial Foundation and ask them to make a gift as well. Use your social media channels to promote a Giving Tuesday gift to the Foundation and connect with even more people in your circle.

• GIVE—On Tuesday, November 30, visit the Foundation’s giving page to make your gift. You’ll make a difference right here at home by demonstrating your belief in a healthier community!

Thank you for your generous support of Scotland Memorial Foundation this Giving Tuesday, November 30. We wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Donate to the Critical Needs Fund

For more information about how you can make a difference or to learn about other ways to give, please contact LaCourtne Lindsey at 910-291-7551 or [email protected]

Scotland Memorial Foundation