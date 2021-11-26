EU Executive Wants Travel Suspension From Countries With New COVID Variant

Belgium has confirmed a case of the new, more transmissible Covid-19 variant, a virologist says.It’s the first case in Europe of the variant feared to be more resistant to vaccines.Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium’s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning to Belgium from Egypt on 11 November. The person developed the first symptoms on Monday, the virologist said.Scientists are analysing two samples to establish whether they are the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, he explained.In Belgium, one sample was confirmed as...
